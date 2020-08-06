Ghost of Tsushima is updated: all the news between gameplay, bugs and accessibility

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After collecting the applause from Yakuza's dad who said he was bewitched by Ghost of Tsushima, the guys from Sucker Punch launches a new update on PS4 to balance the gameplay and solve some problems that emerged between bugs and accessibility of their open-world blockbuster.

Developed starting from the reports received by fans in recent days, the patch 1.06 of Ghost of Tsushima takes care to improve the gaming experience in the most advanced stages of the adventure by enhancing the skills provided by the Traveler's clothes.

With the new update, in fact, we are witnessing the introduction of a series of sound and visual signals who help the emulators of Jin Sakai to orientate himself to trace the collectibles placed in the immediate vicinity of the hero. These signals can be replaced with the controller vibration, a choice made by Sucker Punch to make this function more accessible.

Again as a function of greater accessibility to the title, the US authors have added further options for changing the size and readability of the text in the subtitles of the dialogues, menus and interface elements. Among the resolutive interventions for i bugs, we report the overcoming of the problem of black screens and gods blocks encountered by users in certain situations of the main campaign and in Mythical tales of the prefecture of Yarikawa. If you are having fun exploring the Feudal Japan of the latest exclusive PlayStation 4, we recommend you take a look at the splendid photos of Emanuele Bresciani on the world of Ghost of Tsushima.