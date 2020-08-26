Ghost of Tsushima is the newest Sony IP that sold fastest in digital version

Share it:

The digital market continues to have an ever increasing importance and further demonstration of this is the recent result obtained by Sony thanks to its Ghost of Tsushima. In fact, it seems that the PS4 exclusive is the new IP of the Japanese giant sold faster for what concerns the digital market.

According to information published by SuperData, Sucker Punch’s latest effort would have surpassed even Horizon Zero Down by selling in just two weeks just under two million digital copies. Until now the record was in fact held by the adventure starring Aloy thanks to its 1.9 million copies, an exceptional result if we consider that the game arrived on the market in 2017, or three years ago. To make the goal achieved by Ghost of Tsushima even more interesting is the fact that the Sony exclusive has also been crowned as the biggest launch in recent years during the month of July, at least for what concerns the digital market.

We remind you that the free expansion Legends of Ghost of Tushima will also arrive in a few weeks to do good sales, which will implement support for online cooperative in the game.