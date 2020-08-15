Ghost of Tsushima is the best-selling game of July and the fifth of the year, here is the report

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The great success of Ghost of Tsushima received another certification. After Sony's statements, the analysis of the NPD group on the sales results in the United States arrived which confirms the data: the latest effort by Sucker Punch is the best-selling game of July 2020.

The NPD report points to another month of growth for the video game sector while marking a slight decline in hardware sales but with an expenditure on "game content" that reached $ 3.6 billion. This last parameter includes all microtransactions, downloadable content, subscriptions and in general all costs for services.

"Consumer spending on video game-related hardware, content and accessories was $ 3.6 billion in July 2020, up 32% from last year"said the NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "Spending since the beginning of the year has reached $ 26 billion, 21% more than in the same period in 2019. Spending on content, hardware and accessories is more than 20% higher than a year ago".

NPD then released the list of best-selling video games in July 2020 by crowning Ghost of Tsushima as the overall winner and establishing Sony's new IP record for fastest sales on PlayStation 4. Ghost of Tsushima is also the fifth best-selling game of the year. In short, an exceptional result for Sucker Punch and for the Japanese giant. Recently, the director of the game did not rule out the possibility of seeing a multiplayer sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.