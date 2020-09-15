Ghost of Tsushima is a reality thanks to Yoshida: the Japanese setting worried the team

After the release of The Last of Us Part 2, the summer of PlayStation 4 welcomed the debut of Ghost of Tsushima, new IP signed by the authors of InFamous.

The genesis of the project, the game’s Producer recently told, was however quite complex. In particular, Sucker Punch era intimorita at the thought of setting the open world in a culturally foreign context such as the Japan in the 13th century. Uncertain about the concrete possibility of convincing Sony Japan of its ability to do justice to such a fascinating but also very distant setting, the software house has found solid support in Shuhei Yoshida.

In the early stages of the Ghost of Tsushima project, when the concept behind the title was known to only about seven people across the team, Sucker Punch was able to meet with the President of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The latter remained positively impressed from the ideas illustrated by the developers and offered them strong support, inviting them to proceed with the presentation of the Ghost of Tsushima proposal and the start of work on the game.

Soon, the universe of the title will expand: the team has announced Ghost of Tsushima Legends, a cooperative multiplayer expansion of the adventure of Jin Sakai. The latter, it has already been confirmed, will not include microstransactions.