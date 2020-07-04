Ghost of Tsushima in pills: 10 things to know before launch

Share it:

Very little is missing from the exclusive publication on PlayStation 4 of Ghost of Tsushima , new open-world RPG action signed by the authors of the InFamous series.

For the occasion, sucker Punch aims to bring players to the heart of the thirteenth century, in full Japanese feudal era. The destination is the island of Tsushima, a truly existing place, at the time of a bloody confrontation between Japanese forces and the Mongolian army. Ghost of Tsushima will propose an original and fictional interpretation of real historical events, placing the players in the shoes of the young Samurai Jin Sakai. But what exactly awaits players within this Far Eastern flavor adventure?

Pending the release date, the Everyeye editorial staff has put together a video entirely dedicated to essential aspects which will mark the production of Sucker Punch. From the combat system to the dualism between Samurai and Specter, passing through personalization and enhancement of the protagonist, without forgetting the exploratory component and sonic and graphic peculiarities, here is our decalogue of information to know in view of the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima! The video, as always, is available at the opening of the news and on the Everyeye YouTube channel: enjoy!

In closing, we remember that the review of Ghost of Tsushima will be published on the pages of Everyeye on July 14th.