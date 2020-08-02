Ghost of Tsushima in numbers: Sony shares the Sucker Punch game statistics

Share it:

Two weeks after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, Sony has well thought of summing up and sharing with the whole community some interesting statistics related to the activity of the players inside the open world based on Sucker Punch.

Thus we discover that in the first ten days of availability on the market, users have hired well 57.5 million duels, found themselves stuck with enemies 156.4 million times and spent a cumulative total of 810.3 years riding around on horseback for the enchanting landscapes of the island of Tsushima. In such a busy life a break from time to time is essential: while resting, the players took 15.5 million photographs, composed 14.2 million Haiku, played the flute 28.1 million times, stroked 8.8 million foxes, honored 37.5 million Inari Shrines and visited 16.2 million Onsen. Between one thing and another, they also found time to break 17.1 million bamboo.

And you, how do you spend time on the island of Tsushima? What is your favorite activity? Recall that Ghost of Ttushima is available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, platforms on which it was able to sell 2.4 million copies in just three days, becoming the new most successful Sony IP of the PS4 generation.