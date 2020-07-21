Ghost of Tsushima: how to find all masks, hats and other cosmetic items

Share it:

You want to give a touch of class to the protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima but aren't the personalization items you have found around the island to your liking? Then follow our advice to be able to find every single piece of equipment useful for changing the appearance of Jin Sakai.

We have in fact created a map on which you can find the position of the special hats (i.e. icons circled in blue) and all other objects such as i scabbards for the katana and the masks. As you can see in the image below, in every act of the exclusive PlayStation 4 you will have access to a new area of ​​the map that hides new secrets. In case you are unable to find one of the reported items, look around for golden birds, who will guide you to the nearest collectible simplifying your work.

We also remind you that on our pages you will also find a guide on the enemies of Ghost of Tsushima and the best tactics to defeat them, since each type of opponent has some weaknesses that can be exploited to their advantage through the use of specific techniques.

