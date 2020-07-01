Ghost of Tsushima: how is the home screen made? Here is the picture!

Share it:

After admiring the cinematic trailer of Ghost of Tsushima, the image of the opening screen of the new open-world action of Sucker Punch appears on the main social networks, demonstrating that the review copies have been sent to the gaming magazines and the personalities of the sector.

The shot in question, also shared by the editors of the PlayStation UK Twitter channel, captures the Jin Sakai's katana stuck in the ground and the menu, with style deliberately dry and minimalist, which simply refers the user to the "Continue", "Load Game", "New Game" and "Options" choices.

As reported by the good Davide Leoni, the editorial staff of Everyeye.it is also in possession of a copy of Ghost of Tsushima and Giuseppe Arace we are already playing to propose the review of the exclusive PS4, with publication scheduled on these pages for 4:00 pm on July 14th.

Our review will therefore be online a few days before the release of Ghost of Tsushima, expected on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO for the July 17th, in order to offer you all the most comprehensive information on the playful, narrative and content experience that awaits us once you have worn the clothes of Jin Sakai. In the meantime, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis on the art of Katana and other Samurai weapons.