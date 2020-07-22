Ghost of Tsushima: have you found origami inspired by the exclusive PlayStation?

Share it:

Over the years, a strong sense of mutual respect and admiration has formed between the development studies of the PlayStation family, which is expressed both with a collaborative relationship and with the gifts disseminated in their games.

Even the guys from Sucker Punch thought to pay homage to the creations of their cousins ​​in their latest work, Ghost of Tsushima. And they did it in a truly original way and above all perfectly placed in the context, that is the Feudal Japan of 1274. If you are playing the title and you don't want any kind of anticipation, then we advise you to stop reading this news and to do not look at the materials attached below.

If instead you can't keep your curiosity at bay, then we tell you that in Ghost of Tsushima you can run into a series of origami inspired by the great PlayStation exclusives (and not only). They can all be found on a table inside a home in the final stages of the adventure, the exact location of which is shown in the attached video below. There is also a screenshot, thanks to which you can have fun identifying all the gifts before continuing.

Were you able to discover them all? There are the colossus of Shadow of the Colossus, the motorbike of Deacon St. John in Days Gone, a Collolungo of Horizon Zero Dawn, the head of Ratchet, the Homo Ludens of Kojima Productions (which is not an internal Sony studio) , Kratos' Leviathan in God of War, Ellie's guitar in The Last of Us Part 2, a Gran Turismo car, MLB The Show baseball bat, Ash's brush in Concrete Genie, the London logo Studio and Impy by Dreams.

What do you think of this Easter egg? We remind you that the new Sucker Punch game, the latest exclusive in the history of PlayStation 4, is now available for purchase. Find out more details by reading our Ghost of Tsushima review.