Ghost of Tsushima has entered Gold phase: Sucker Punch's message to fans

With a message to all open-world action adventure enthusiasts, the Sucker Punch team confirms that the Ghost of Tsushima Gold phase has been reached: the development of the action adventure exclusively on PS4 is now complete.

To celebrate this important event, the American authors shared on Twitter a thank you message for the fans and a collage that immortalizes the different programmers, writers, developers and executives who helped shape theepic of Jin Sakai.

During the adventure, action free roaming enthusiasts will be able to undertake an epic battle against the Mongol invaders of the island of Tsushima. In one of the many interviews granted by Sucker Punch in these long months of waiting for the release of the title, the leaders of the software house linked to PlayStation Studios they offered interesting food for thought on the dynamic weather, difficulties and secondary missions of Ghost of Tsushima, reaffirming their desire to offer us a narrative, playful and content experience worthy of being lived.

At this point we just have to remind you that thePlayStation 4 exclusive will be available from July 17th. If you missed it, we offer you our deepening on Ghost of Tsushima between combat and exploration.