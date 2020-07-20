Ghost of Tsushima: guide to the controls of the exclusive PlayStation 4

Share it:

If you are about to kick off the adventure of Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima and you don't want to be caught unprepared, here's everything you need to know about the control system of the protagonist of the exclusive PlayStation 4 by sucker Punch.

Here are all the controls of Ghost of Tsushima:

Movement: left analog stick

Camera: right analog stick

Race (both on horseback and on the ground): L3

Crouch: R3

Jump: X

Charge: Circle

Quick Attack / Stealth Elimination: Square

Heavy attack: Triangle

Block: hold L1

Parry: L1

Aim mode: L2

Remote weapon and ammunition selection: hold down L2

Use of rapid fire weapons: R1

Weapon use: R2

Rapid fire weapon or shape selection: hold down R2

Attentive listening: single touch of the touchpad

Comparison: up arrow of the digital cross

Call horse: left arrow of the digital cross

Healing: arrow already of the digital cross

Photo mode (if active in the menu): right arrow of the digital cross

Wind guide: swipe your finger up on the touchpad

Gestures: Swipe down, left or right on the touchpad with your finger

Menu: Options

We remind you that on our pages you can also find a guide dedicated entirely to the Samurai techniques of Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima.