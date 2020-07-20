Ghost of Tsushima: guide to the controls of the exclusive PlayStation 4

If you are about to kick off the adventure of Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima and you don't want to be caught unprepared, here's everything you need to know about the control system of the protagonist of the exclusive PlayStation 4 by sucker Punch.
Here are all the controls of Ghost of Tsushima:
- Movement: left analog stick
- Camera: right analog stick
- Race (both on horseback and on the ground): L3
- Crouch: R3
- Jump: X
- Charge: Circle
- Quick Attack / Stealth Elimination: Square
- Heavy attack: Triangle
- Block: hold L1
- Parry: L1
- Aim mode: L2
- Remote weapon and ammunition selection: hold down L2
- Use of rapid fire weapons: R1
- Weapon use: R2
- Rapid fire weapon or shape selection: hold down R2
- Attentive listening: single touch of the touchpad
- Comparison: up arrow of the digital cross
- Call horse: left arrow of the digital cross
- Healing: arrow already of the digital cross
- Photo mode (if active in the menu): right arrow of the digital cross
- Wind guide: swipe your finger up on the touchpad
- Gestures: Swipe down, left or right on the touchpad with your finger
- Menu: Options
We remind you that on our pages you can also find a guide dedicated entirely to the Samurai techniques of Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima.
