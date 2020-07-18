Ghost of Tsushima: guide to Spectrum techniques

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Ghost Of Tsushima you can unlock a large amount of skills, called techniques, which enhance Jin's abilities and always provide new game options. We examine in this guide all the techniques of the Spectrum and which are the best.

Jin's skills are divided into three different categories: Samurai techniques, Forms is Spectrum techniques. To unlock skills you need to earn specific points, obtainable in the most classic ways: by eliminating opponents, completing missions, completing secondary activities and cleaning up enemy camps. It is possible to get all the techniques in one run of the game, but to do this you must reach the maximum level of Jin and conquer each Mongolian Camp.

Spectrum techniques

Among the Spectrum Techniques are all the skills that allow Jin to act in the shadows and eliminate enemies in a dishonorable but safe way. They also include a number of techniques that improve Jin's basic skills, increasing his effectiveness and making Tsushima's ghost truly lethal.

Ghost weapons

In this section it is possible to unlock a total of nine upgrades for Jin's stealth instruments, namely Kunai, Explosive bombs, Smoke bombs, Adhesive bombs and Wind divers.

Hidden Blade – increases the number of transportable kunai from two to three: this will provide you with a greater silent infiltration capacity

– increases the number of transportable kunai from two to three: this will provide you with a greater silent infiltration capacity Serrated Blades – this technique doubles the damage dealt by the kunai, allowing Jin to silently and remotely eliminate even the most armored enemies

– this technique doubles the damage dealt by the kunai, allowing Jin to silently and remotely eliminate even the most armored enemies Concussive Blast – after unlocking this technique, black powder bombs will also be able to land enemies, making them vulnerable to instant kills

– after unlocking this technique, black powder bombs will also be able to land enemies, making them vulnerable to instant kills Explosive Shrapnel – this ability increases the damage and explosion radius of black powder bombs

– this ability increases the damage and explosion radius of black powder bombs Blinding Dust – unlocks the ability of smoke bombs to blind enemies, making them vulnerable, and extends their duration of effects

– unlocks the ability of smoke bombs to blind enemies, making them vulnerable, and extends their duration of effects Healing Incense – after unlocking this technique, smoke from the smoke bombs will restore part of Jin's health

– after unlocking this technique, smoke from the smoke bombs will restore part of Jin's health Guarded Throw – Explosions from sticky bombs will no longer harm Jin's health

– Explosions from sticky bombs will no longer harm Jin's health Explosive Powder – this technique increases the damage and the explosion radius of the adhesive bombs

– this technique increases the damage and the explosion radius of the adhesive bombs Firecracker – unlocks the ability to use firecrackers, which act as a distraction for groups of enemies during the infiltration phases; they are an enhanced version of the wind diversions

Evolutionary techniques

Iron Will – unlocks the ability to spend two points of determination to revive Jin after he is shot down in battle

– unlocks the ability to spend two points of determination to revive Jin after he is shot down in battle Standoff Streak – allows you to kill a second enemy consecutively during a duel, at the beginning of the clash with a group of opponents

– allows you to kill a second enemy consecutively during a duel, at the beginning of the clash with a group of opponents Improved Standoff Streak – allows you to kill a total of two extra opponents after the first during the duel, at the start of a clash with a group of enemies

– allows you to kill a total of two extra opponents after the first during the duel, at the start of a clash with a group of enemies Concentration – allows you to temporarily slow down your time while Jin takes aim with the bow, thus increasing the accuracy of the shot

– allows you to temporarily slow down your time while Jin takes aim with the bow, thus increasing the accuracy of the shot Mental Fortitude – reduces the recharge time of the Concentration ability by 15%

– reduces the recharge time of the Concentration ability by 15% Improved Mental Fortitude – reduces the recharge time of the Concentration ability by 30%

– reduces the recharge time of the Concentration ability by 30% Safe Landing – allows you to make a roll, with the right timing, just before landing after a long fall: this will allow Jin to completely ignore the damage from falling that he would have otherwise received

– allows you to make a roll, with the right timing, just before landing after a long fall: this will allow Jin to completely ignore the damage from falling that he would have otherwise received Chain Assassination – unlocks Jin's ability to silently eliminate two sufficiently close enemies instead of one

– unlocks Jin's ability to silently eliminate two sufficiently close enemies instead of one Chain Assassination Master – allows Jin to silently eliminate up to three sufficiently close enemies instead of just one

– allows Jin to silently eliminate up to three sufficiently close enemies instead of just one Far Hearing – this technique allows you to locate any enemies at a greater distance while using the targeted listening ability

– this technique allows you to locate any enemies at a greater distance while using the targeted listening ability Stealth Hearing – allows Jin to move at normal speed while using the targeted listening ability

– allows Jin to move at normal speed while using the targeted listening ability Killer's Instinct – by unlocking this technique it will be possible to notice a bright aura around the enemies whose killing would alert the surrounding opponents

– by unlocking this technique it will be possible to notice a bright aura around the enemies whose killing would alert the surrounding opponents Ghost Kill Streak – decreases the number of enemies to be killed to enter Phantom form, bringing it from 8 to 7

Some of the best techniques, to be obtained as soon as possible, are the following:

Hidden Blade and Serrated Blades – upgrading the kunai allows you to have tools capable of killing less armored enemies in one fell swoop, a capacity that proves extremely useful during clashes against very large groups of enemies

– upgrading the kunai allows you to have tools capable of killing less armored enemies in one fell swoop, a capacity that proves extremely useful during clashes against very large groups of enemies Healing Incense – thanks to this technique, you will have a chance to heal and simultaneously distract your opponents, so as to obtain a time window to search for an escape from a dangerous situation

– thanks to this technique, you will have a chance to heal and simultaneously distract your opponents, so as to obtain a time window to search for an escape from a dangerous situation Iron Will – the possibility of having a second chance before being definitively defeated is very useful, as it will allow you to avoid many frustrating situations in which, one step away from victory, you made a small but decisive mistake. Not recommended for all those looking for the most realistic and immersive experience possible

– the possibility of having a second chance before being definitively defeated is very useful, as it will allow you to avoid many frustrating situations in which, one step away from victory, you made a small but decisive mistake. Not recommended for all those looking for the most realistic and immersive experience possible Chain Assassination and Chain Assassination Master – basic techniques if you want to use Jin in the Specter version: they make the liberation of Mongolian camps much easier

Note: unfortunately we cannot yet provide you with the names of all the skills in Italian, and we therefore preferred to keep them in the original language; we will update the guide as soon as we have the opportunity to offer timely and complete information. In any case, we invite you to communicate the names in Italian of the techniques in the comments section, if you know them, and we will replace them.