Ghost of Tsushima for Digital Foundry: the best of Sucker Punch, but it's not perfect

The splendid and evocative panoramas of Ghost of Tsushima, the last great PlayStation exclusive of the PS4 era, cannot yet be admired by gamers, but they immediately ended up under the magnifying glass of the Digital Foundry editorial staff.

The island of Tsushima is extremely vast, and is presented at 1080p on the base PlayStation 4, and in two graphics modes on PS4 Pro: the first, Quality, offers a 3200×1800 presentation (reaches 4K thanks to Checkerboard Rendering) with inconstant 30fps (with drops up to 27 fps); the second, Performance, has a resolution of 1080p and a framerate anchored at 30fps. Contrary to many games, therefore, the Performance mode of Ghost of Tsushima does not aim to reach 60fps (or to leave it free between 30 and 60fps, as happens elsewhere), but prefers to offer a smooth presentation at 30fps. For owners of a 4K TV, in any case, Digital Foundry recommends opting for the Quality mode, because the drops are not excessively frequent or annoying.

The lighting effects, the day and night cycle, the management of the clouds, the cascading shadows and the dynamic weather and wind systems, which working together contribute to create a first-rate atmosphere. Sucker Punch also did an excellent job with the particles, which are also more advanced than the already excellent ones of inFamous Second Son, and the LOD (Level of Detail). In Ghost of Tsushima, however, you won't find the same detail as The Last of Us Part 2. It is true that it is a different game from the latter and it is more fair to compare it to Ubisoft-style open-worlds such as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. There are several compromises: the quality of the materials is not always at the top, and often the illusion of realism is lacking; also, it is not uncommon to come across low definition textures.

The rendering of the characters, even that of the NPCs, has been defined "awesome". Here too, however, there are compromises, given that animations are not perfect. Digital Foundry complains about a lack of cohesion, since the transition between one animation and the other is noticeable. This is most visible during exploration, while fights work much better. The English editors also remained disappointed by the camera, mainly due to a Field of View (FOV, Field of View) limited and the lack of a real lock-on option.

For more details, we invite you to watch the Digital Foundry video review attached at the top of this news. Ghost of Tsushima will be launched on July 17th exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. If you have not already done so, read our review of Ghost of Tsushima.