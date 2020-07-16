Ghost of Tsushima: everything you need to know about the game in our Q&A

Share it:

After reading our review of Ghost of Tsushima by Giuseppe Arace, are you still hungry for information on the exclusive PlayStation 4 by Sucker Punch? Then don't miss our replica Q & A today dedicated entirely to gaming.

During the afternoon today, in fact, ours Francesco Fossetti is Giuseppe Arace they aired on Everyeye's Twitch channel for two hours with the aim of commenting on the exclusive PlayStation 4, to which we have assigned a 7.5, and to answer all the users' curiosities, obviously without revealing anything of the plot and advanced game mechanics. In case you forgot today's appointment there is no problem, since all the latecomers will be able to retrieve the whole live on our YouTube channel, where it has been fully loaded.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that the game is about to hit the shelves of all stores starting next Friday 17 July 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Those who have pre-ordered the game on the Sony digital store can also proceed to the preload of Ghost of Tsushima, so as to play from the first minute of the release Thursday night.

