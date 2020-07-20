Ghost of Tsushima even more immersive? God of War's dad has a brilliant idea

Share it:

In complimenting Sucker Punch's colleagues and friends for the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, Cory Barlog shared a brilliant idea on social networks to make the new PS4 exclusive even more immersive and realistic.

The creative director of God of War has confirmed that he has put himself in the shoes of samurai Jin Sakai to face the challenges offered bylatest PS4 exclusive signed by the authors of the series of inFamous.

Precisely in relation to the missions to be undertaken against the hated Mongol invaders of the island of Tsushima, to the volcanic leader of Sony Santa Monica the idea came up to make Sucker Punch's adventure even more realistic. Barlog himself exposes this idea through a colorful message published on his social channels: "Because of this absurd heat, while I was playing Ghost of Tsushima I had a fan that blew air on me all the time. The level of immersion offered by that fan was really meditative, c ** o!".

According to dad of God of War, therefore, those who want to maximize their gaming experience while engaging with the activities of Sucker Punch's blockbuster free roaming must simply place themselves in front of a fan that, with its air flow, emulates (almost) perfectly the wind blowing on the island of Tsushima!

And you, you will try this unusual technique to raise the immersion rate and realism of Ghost of Tsushima and will you decide to embrace the "way of the samurai" by Cory Barlog? Waiting to find out by reading your comments, we remember that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Ghost of Tsushima by Giuseppe Arace.