Ghost of Tsushima divides the critics: here are all the votes collected by the exclusive PS4

During the afternoon the review embargo of Ghost of Tsushima, or the last exclusive that could arrive on PlayStation 4 before the arrival of PS5, the next generation Sony console. Let's find out what the opinions of the international press have been.

As you have already read in our review of Ghost of Tsushima, the good Giuseppe Arace gave him a 7.5 because of some shortcomings that do not allow him to achieve what we can define the Olympus of the exclusive PS4, a place where titles like The Last of Us Part 2 and the last God of War. As for the votes assigned to the game by the foreign newspapers, we can see how the opinions are quite discordant and it ranges from the perfect score of some portals to the simple sufficiency of others.

Here are some of the votes collected by the title Sucker Punch, whose Metacritic average is currently at 84/100 with a total of 86 reviews:

Daily Star 100/100

Destructoid 95/100

Game informer 95/100

Vgames 90/100

Digital Trends 90/100

PlayStation LifeStyle 90/100

IGN USA 90/100

Press Start Australia 85/100

Meristation 85/100

GameSpew 80/100

Comicbook 80/100

Jeusvideo 75/100

Stevivor 70/100

Guardian 60/100

VG247 60/100

We remind you that the game will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro starting from the next Friday 17th July. Anyone who has pre-ordered on the PS Store can already proceed to the preload of Ghost of Tsushima, so that they can play on the night between Thursday and Friday.