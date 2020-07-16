Ghost of Tsushima divides the critics: here are all the votes collected by the exclusive PS4

During the afternoon the review embargo of Ghost of Tsushima, or the last exclusive that could arrive on PlayStation 4 before the arrival of PS5, the next generation Sony console. Let's find out what the opinions of the international press have been.
As you have already read in our review of Ghost of Tsushima, the good Giuseppe Arace gave him a 7.5 because of some shortcomings that do not allow him to achieve what we can define the Olympus of the exclusive PS4, a place where titles like The Last of Us Part 2 and the last God of War. As for the votes assigned to the game by the foreign newspapers, we can see how the opinions are quite discordant and it ranges from the perfect score of some portals to the simple sufficiency of others.
Here are some of the votes collected by the title Sucker Punch, whose Metacritic average is currently at 84/100 with a total of 86 reviews:
- Daily Star 100/100
- Destructoid 95/100
- Game informer 95/100
- Vgames 90/100
- Digital Trends 90/100
- PlayStation LifeStyle 90/100
- IGN USA 90/100
- Press Start Australia 85/100
- Meristation 85/100
- GameSpew 80/100
- Comicbook 80/100
- Jeusvideo 75/100
- Stevivor 70/100
- Guardian 60/100
- VG247 60/100
We remind you that the game will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro starting from the next Friday 17th July. Anyone who has pre-ordered on the PS Store can already proceed to the preload of Ghost of Tsushima, so that they can play on the night between Thursday and Friday.
