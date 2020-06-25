Ghost of Tsushima: deepen the combat system and the art of katana

Share it:

After the release of The Last of Us Part 2, another exclusive PlayStation 4 wait is getting ready to see the light. The team of sucker Punch he announced that Ghost of Tsushima has entered the Gold phase.

The development of the title has therefore been completed and the players will be able to take on the role of Jin Sakai starting next July 17th. To celebrate the news and alleviate the wait for those who can't wait to grab the protagonist's katana and make their way through the panoramas of theTsushima island, the development team has sent a message to the community.

Inside, Chris Zimmerman, by Sucker Punch, offered an in-depth examination of the process that led to the definition of the combat system by Ghost of Tsushima. Using as the cardinal principle the need to offer gun clashes based on speed, effectiveness and precision, the software house has paid great attention to how the player can wield the Sakai Storm, katana handed down for generations in the protagonist's family.

To show you all the news on Ghost of Tshushima emerged from the words of Zimmerman, the Everyeye editorial team has created a specially dedicated video, which you can watch at the beginning of this news or on the Everyeye YouTube channel: are you ready to face the Mongolian army of the thirteenth century?