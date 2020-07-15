Ghost of Tsushima conquers Japan: Perfect Score on Famitsu!

Share it:

Ghost of Tsushima joins the Famitsu 40/40 club: the editorial staff of the Japanese magazine in fact rewarded the game of Sucker Punch with the Perfect Score, with the four editors who evaluated the production with four "10" round rounds.

At the moment the text is not available (Famitsu comes out on newsstands on Thursday) and therefore we have no other details, Ghost of Tsushima is the twenty-seventh Perfect Score assigned in the history of the magazine, the game thus joins titles such as Nintendogs, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, SoulCalibur, Yakuza 5, GTA V, Metal Gear Solid V, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Dragon Quest XI and Death Stranding.

Famitsu reviews 1649

Gesshizu Mori no Chiisana Nakama-tachi (Switch) – 7/7/8/8 (30/40)

Golazo! (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 (26/40)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) – 10/10/10/10 (40/40)

Ninjala (Switch) – 9/9/8/8 (34/40)

Our Athletic Meet (Switch) – 6/6/7/7 (26/40)

Robozarro (PS4, Switch) – 7/6/6/7 (26/40)

Waifu Uncovered (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 (28/40)

Famitsu Issue 1649 also features reviews of other minor and probably not destined to come to the West titles such as Gesshizu Mori no Chiisana Nakama-tachi, Waifu Uncovered and Our Athletic Meet, the reception in Ninjala was also positive, awarded with a score of 34/40.

To find out more, we refer you to our review of Ghost of Tsushima reminding you that the game will be available from 17 July exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.