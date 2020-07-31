Ghost of Tsushima bewitched Yakuza's dad: 'It had to be developed in Japan!'

Share it:

During a streaming organized by SEGA, the executive director of the Yakuza series, Toshihiro Nagoshi, incensed the work done by Sucker Punch with Ghost of Tsushima and wondered how it was possible that a game "so authentically Japanese" was made by a western software house.

Discussing the success of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, the founder of the founder of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and father of Yakuza he began by jokingly stating that "To be honest, we Japanese have been beaten. Of course, we are losing. Honestly, I think only a Japanese software house could have developed a similar title, but those guys really did a lot of research.".

After praised Sucker Punch (and indirectly teased the Japanese video game industry), Nagoshi then focused on the playful and artistic experience offered by the Kurosawa Mode of Ghost of Tsushima: "That mode does not simply change the color to embrace black and white, but has a more technical approach by correctly changing the number of frames with that of the old films of the genre. I mean, foreigners who tickle the Japanese imagination more than they can is the Japanese themselves doing … quite surprising, or not? There is this preconception that westerners do not understand things about Japan, but it is a wrong idea. Motion capture performances are also exceptional, I don't know the actors who collaborated on the project but the care taken in their expressions and movements is impressive ".

