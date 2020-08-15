Ghost of Tsushima behind the scenes: history and Samurai in the Director's comment

Share it:

Ghost of Tsushima is now available on PlayStation 4 for several weeks, but many players are still immersed in the Japan painted by the developers of sucker Punch.

To tell the genesis and the approach adopted by the software house in giving life to Jin Sakai's adventure, Sony has created an interesting behind the scenes of the project. Recently, the official YouTube channel of PlayStation Italy he offered a small taste of it, through the videos you find at the bottom and at the beginning of this news. The two videos immortalize an interesting round table, which features three exceptional characters. Besides Nate Fox, Creative Director of Ghost of Tsushima, we find in fact Kazuto Hongo, Professor at the Institute of Historiography of the University of Tokyo, e Shuhei Yoshida, by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In these brief excerpts, Sucker Punch's approach to various aspects of Ghost of Tsushima. On the one hand, for example, the freedoms that the team took in terms of representing the history of the Mongol invasion of Tsushima are cited, while on the other hand it also mentions the traditional values ​​of the Samurai. Before leaving you to watch the two videos, we point out that both contain spoiler on some advanced stages of Ghost of Tsushima's progress.