Ghost of Tsushima and the fear of downgrade: E3 2018 demo vs full game, here is the video

With the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, on social media and on the main gaming forums, several users wonder if the title could not have undergone a graphic downgrade. The IGN.com editorial team has thus tried to clarify with a video that compares the demo of E3 2018 with the full game.

Compared to the demo version admired during the Sony E3 conference two years ago, in the launch edition of Ghost of Tsushima you can see the different changes made by Sucker Punch to the lighting system and the management of the shadows. These changes are noticeable both in the interlude scenes, or in the narrative situations with protagonists Jin Sakai and the NPCs of the island of Tsushima, and in the gameplay sessions between free roaming exploration and fighting.

More than a graphical downgrade, therefore, the comparative video between the E3 2018 version and the day one edition of Ghost of Tsushima highlights the normal changes that take place at an exquisitely aesthetic, technological and artistic level in a triple A project, especially considering the lapse of two years between the two films.

For a more comprehensive analysis of the playful, content, narrative and graphic offerings of the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive available from 17 July, we invite you to read our review of Ghost of Tsushima by Giuseppe Arace.