Ghost of Tsushima and PS5 in Mastergame Play episode 10, among the guests also the Fossa

The tenth and final episode of the season has just aired Mastergame Play, the section dedicated to the world of videogames by TgCom24. During the episode, numerous topics were discussed, some of which also commented in the company of ours Francesco Fossetti.

In this episode, in fact, we talked about the development of video games in difficult times such as those of the Covid-19 emergency, which did not prevent software houses from publishing successful titles such as DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing New Horizons is The Last of Us Part 2. Obviously there was also talk of next-gen, or of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and of the titles coming out soon such as the exclusive PS4 Ghost of Tsushima. About the Sucker Punch game, in the video you can also listen to a short interview with Brian Fleming, co-founder of the software house. Among the other guests of the episode there are also Gianluca Fru is Alfredo Felco of thejackal, who told of their passion for video games and their rivalry when it comes to tackling pad in hand.

About the Sucker Punch title, we remind you that its arrival on the shelves of all stores is scheduled for the next Friday 17 July 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Do not forget also that, if you have pre-ordered the digital edition, it is now possible to start the preload of Ghost of Tsushima directly on the PlayStation Store.

If you want to catch the last episode of the season of Mastergame Play, know that you can do it at any time on the official website, where you can also find previous episodes. Good vision!