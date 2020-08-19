Ghost of Tsushima and multiplayer: images and details on the modes of Legends

Share it:

With the evocative scenes of the Ghost of Tsushima Legends announcement video still in our eyes, Sucker Punch throws us back into the action adventure dimension of the blockbuster PS4 to show us the first images of this ambitious expansion that will introduce cooperative multiplayer.

In the same article published on the pages of the PS Blog to reveal Legends, Darren Bridges of Sucker Punch has outlined the outlines of the playful experience that awaits fans of Ghost of Tsushima with the arrival of this one at the end of the year. Free DLC.

The development of the Legends of Ghost of Tsushima, as specified by Bridges, followed the path traced by users: the subsidiary of the PlayStation Studios in fact, he took his cue from the suggestions, advice and, why not, from the criticisms advanced by fans to create an update that meets their needs.

In addition to confirming the possibility of choosing between four different character classes (Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin), Sucker Punch explains that Legends will boast different modes, also designed starting from the feedback from fans.

By choosing to undertake the challenges of the Ghost of Tsushima Legends in the two-player lobby, for example, it will be possible to immerse yourself in the fantasy atmosphere of a Cooperative history with increasingly difficult missions which, according to Bridges, "will require precise synchronization between allies" in order to be completed.

Four-player lobbies will also give access to Survival missions, "Horde-like" activities with different waves of enemies to take down: the opponents will come both from the story of Jin Sakai and from the nightmares that shake the nights of the inhabitants of Tsushima, with monsters like the Oni who will be endowed with supernatural powers.

The release of the Legends of Ghost of Tsushima is expected by end of 2020 on PlayStation 4: from launch, it will be possible to access the missions of the cooperative story and the challenges of Survival in waves. A subsequent update, also free, will introduce additional content such as first Raid, a high-level activity designed to be completed by teams of four warriors.