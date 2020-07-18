Ghost of Tsushima: also a sake set in the official press kit

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours after the official debut of Ghost of Tsushsima, Sony PlayStation has sent to influencers around the world a particular press kit perfectly in theme with the title Sucker Punch.

To show us the contents of the package was once again GameRiot through his official Twitter account, which with a video and some photos allowed all his followers to admire the wooden box containing a sake bottle and one coffee cup to taste it. To accompany the two objects we also find two splendid black and white posters with the addition of some red leaves. In short, just like the tea set of The last of Us Part 2, Sony has once again committed itself to creating a press kit in perfect combination with the game to be promoted.

Before leaving you to the material published by GameRiot on its Twitter, we remind you that the game is available from today exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. In this regard, we invite you to take a look at the Ghost of Tsushima review by Giuseppe Arace, which awarded the title Sucker Punch a 7.5.

Have you already seen the creations of PlayStation Worldwide Studios to welcome Ghost of Tsushima?