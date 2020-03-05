Ghost of Tsushima already has a release date

Share it:

After a long wait, we can finally say that Ghost of Tsushima It already has a release date: it will arrive on PS4 on June 26, 2020.

Announced on the PlayStation blog, the new Sucker Punch game also received a new breakthrough in the history and details of the special edition, the Collector edition and the deluxe digital edition. Below you can see the new trailer.

The progress of the story shows the hero of the game, Jin Sakai, as well as his uncle Shimura, who is the lord of Tsushima, and Khotun Khan, the leader of the Mongol invading army.

As for the different editions of the game, you can see each of them and their contents in the gallery below:

Both the physical special edition and the deluxe digital edition have the same price. In this case, we talk about a price of $ 69.99. For its part, the collector's edition has a much higher price. In this case, 169.99 dollars. For now, we will have to wait to confirm the price in euros, although it is likely to be exactly the same.

As for this edition, Sony has revealed that it will include a mask. It is a recreation of a mask that we can use in the game. And on top of it is a heavy mask (made of polyresin). It should not be used, but includes an individually numbered display stand so you can store it on a shelf. In addition, it will also include a sashimono (war banner) like the one in the game and which is almost 4.5 feet long. Without forgetting the traditional style furoshiki (wrap fabric). Next to the special SteelBook, a 48-page mini physical art book by Dark Horse and an artistic representation of the entire world map and printed on canvas.

