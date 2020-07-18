Ghost of Tsushima: all the creations of PlayStation Worldwide Studios!

Share it:

Even today, what has now become a pleasant custom has been repeated: the PlayStation Worldwide Studios have put themselves back to work to welcome the new exclusive of the house, Ghost of Tsushima. Such as? Obviously with celebratory artwork and even with a creation in Dreams.

Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Bend Studio, PixelOpus, Insomniac Games and Media Molecule: the main Sony studios have responded to the appeal. So we can see Ellie from The Last of Us Part 2, Kratos and Atreus God of War, Deacon St. John by Days Gone e Ash Concrete Genie's fight alongside Jin Sakai to help repel the Mongol invasion. Ratchet instead he took his place in the protagonist in the key art of the game, obviously wearing the samurai armor that he sported in Ratchet & Clank: Height does not count. Even more refined is the work of Kareem Ettouney, Creative Director by Media Molecule, who created a tribute to Ghost of Tsushima with the powerful tools made available by Dreams. Seeing is believing: find all these creations at the bottom of this news. What is your favorite?

Ghost of Tsushima, new work by Sucker Punch and last great exclusive of the PlayStation 4 era, is available for purchase starting today. If you want to know more, we warmly invite you to read our review of Ghost of Tsushima.