Ghost of Tsushima, a multiplayer sequel? The Director does not rule him out

Available exclusively on PlayStation 4 from July, Ghost of Tsushima has brought to the gaming market the fruits of the productive effort carried out by Sucker Punch over the last few years.

The development team, after having dedicated itself to the inFamous series, has chosen to try their hand at an unprecedented intellectual property, with the aim of bringing gamers into the Japan of the Samurai, at the time of the Mongol invasion of the Rising Sun. Taking a cue from the historical events that actually involved theTsushima Island, Sucker Punch used his creative freedom to baste the story of Jin Sakai. Young Samurai, the latter is forced to gradually abandon the traditional values ​​of the warrior class to face the threat posed by the invaders in Ghost of Tushima.

The players who have been conquered by the Japan staged by the Sony team are many, as demonstrated by the countless shots taken with the photographic mode of Ghost of Tsushima. It is therefore not surprising that sucker Punch does not exclude the desire to re-propose the IP in the near future, with a sequel. Apparently, no option has been discarded for now, not even that of creating a multiplayer experience. When asked about this eventuality, the Director in fact commented with these words: "We have always been focused on telling the story of Jin's transformation. As a result, it was a single-player experience. But who knows what the future holds?".

What do you think, would you be curious to see the results of such an approach?