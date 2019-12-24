Ghost of Tsushima, a gift from Sucker Punch: a free dynamic PS4 theme

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Perhaps inspired by the approach of the holiday, after having published their own Christmas greeting card, the developers of sucker Punch have decided to share a small early Christmas present with the public!

From the official Twitter account dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima in fact the twittering that you can find at the bottom of this news has arrived. With the short message, the software house announces that it has made available a completely free of charge dynamic theme for PlayStation 4. A short video attached to the Tweet shows the tribute in action: what do you think? If you are keen to apply it to your console, know that the theme can be redeemed free using a specific code for each geographical area. For users Europeans, the code is as follows:

38BE-G6N8-L93A

We point out that the initiative will remain active only for a limited period of time: the players concerned have time until January 31, 2020 to redeem the Ghost of Tsushima theme via PlayStation Store.

In closing, we finally remember that the game is expected exclusively on PlayStation 4 during the summer of next year. The exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but Sucker Punch said that Ghost of Tsuhima represents the most ambitious project ever made by the software house.