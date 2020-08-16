Ghost in the Shell: what are Mamoru Oshii's favorite movies?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When you think of the best directors in the Japanese animation landscape, it's impossible not to include Mamoru Oshii. It is in fact sufficient to recall his main work, the adaptation of Ghost in the Shell, to highlight the author's contribution to the science fiction genre, more specifically to Cyberpunk.

In the composition of his works Oshii has undergone the artistic influence of various films, even disconnected from the world of animation. In this regard, Twitter user Otaku Calendar JP shared a list of the author's best features, including titles such as Watchmen, Not a country for old men, The Hyenas, Let me in and other masterpieces of similar artistic caliber.

The Ghost in the Shell franchise recently got a makeover with a new CGI series produced by Netflix. The work has shown its side to several critical issues, and in general the reception of the fans has not been extraordinary; nevertheless, the streaming giant has decided to renew it for a second season.

The criticisms were mostly concentrated in the technical sector, judged insufficient due to an unrealistic computer graphics and a not very virtuous management of the animations, accused of giving poor expressiveness to the characters.

Ghost in the Shell: new Italian cosplay for Motoko Kusanagi by Little Giuli. Ghost in the Shell's legendary dad criticizes Netflix and streaming services.