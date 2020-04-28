Entertainment

Ghost in the Shell: the new original anime Netflix divides fans

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
1995 was a key year for Japanese animation. In that year immortal masterpieces such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and were distributed Ghost in the Shell, who would forever change the genre Mecha and Sci-Fi going in fact to create new reference standards for subsequent works.

In these days the world of Ghost in The Shell has seen further expansion through the publication of a new animated season by Netflix. Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 is the new anime inspired by the original work of Masamune Shirow, directed by Kenji Kamimiya (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) which takes up the vidende of the major Motoko Kusanagi.

The animated adaptation has received much criticism for thefull use of computer graphics judged unrealistic and the use of unexpressive animations that do not pay homage to the characters of the original series. On this point, the debate that divided the fanbase between those who considered them up to and those who didn't. At the bottom of the news you will find some of the discordant comments and critical points on which the fans have focused most.

What do you think about the matter CGI, are you in favor or not of the use in the series or in anime in general? Did you know that Ghost in the Shell's 1995 spiritual father Mamoru Oshii criticized Netflix and the streaming services? If you want to know what we think of the new animated series, here you will find our first impressions of Ghost in the Shell_2045.

