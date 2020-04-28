Ghost in the Shell: the new original anime Netflix divides fans

1995 was a key year for Japanese animation. In that year immortal masterpieces such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and were distributed Ghost in the Shell, who would forever change the genre Mecha and Sci-Fi going in fact to create new reference standards for subsequent works.
In these days the world of Ghost in The Shell has seen further expansion through the publication of a new animated season by Netflix. Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 is the new anime inspired by the original work of Masamune Shirow, directed by Kenji Kamimiya (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) which takes up the vidende of the major Motoko Kusanagi.
The animated adaptation has received much criticism for thefull use of computer graphics judged unrealistic and the use of unexpressive animations that do not pay homage to the characters of the original series. On this point, the debate that divided the fanbase between those who considered them up to and those who didn't. At the bottom of the news you will find some of the discordant comments and critical points on which the fans have focused most.
What do you think about the matter CGI, are you in favor or not of the use in the series or in anime in general? Did you know that Ghost in the Shell's 1995 spiritual father Mamoru Oshii criticized Netflix and the streaming services? If you want to know what we think of the new animated series, here you will find our first impressions of Ghost in the Shell_2045.
So I just binged Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045 and I gotta say, the CGI looks awesome, the story is interesting, the whole cast has the same VA as before, the OP is fire, the ED too, but for fucks sake Purin is so annoying, why is she even there ?? # GhostInTheShellSAC_2045 pic.twitter.com/l9V0vRKIe8
– Karyun'dara (@Karyundara) April 26, 2020
my review of the first two eps of ghost in the shell 2045: pic.twitter.com/HaNDYTNfEU
– DJ Cashmoney (@IAmGryphoneer) April 24, 2020
Wtf is happening with Ghost in the Shell ??? pic.twitter.com/XiT1M8idhy
– D4RKDIGITAL (@ SolZ25) April 24, 2020
Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 … Im unsarcastically enjoying the PS2 cutscene visuals. pic.twitter.com/4PsK55VNSJ
– The Count of S 🇧🇲🖼️✍🏽 (@TheCountofS) April 23, 2020
Did they make a new Ghost in the Shell using the Sims? pic.twitter.com/UDb4pFX84K
– Alex 🦌 (@CyberSpaceCat) April 23, 2020
Watched a bit of the new Ghost in the Shell on Netflix and this about sums it up. pic.twitter.com/2gcnEEiPSr
– Semblance (@SemblanceCali) April 24, 2020
This season of ghost in the shell looks like a fucking 2020 code lyoko, like legit, this pink haired chick is fucking aelita and you can't prove me wrong # SAC_2045 pic.twitter.com/p3MejmXsR3
– Dounter (@DounterXD) April 23, 2020
this is an actual episode title from the new Ghost in the Shell anime pic.twitter.com/DITzKqfAPP
– Zeta Jaki (@ jakijaki13_) April 23, 2020
