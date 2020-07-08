Ghost in the Shell: the famous Yuriko Tiger presents a nice Motoko Kusanagi cosplay

Share it:

Ghost in the Shell has recently been renewed with the new Ghost in the Shell series: Sac_2045 on Netflix. The giant brought to the attention of the audience that franchise that had not shone a few years before after the Hollywood film by Scarlett Johansson. However, it remains an important brand with many fans around.

The protagonist of Ghost in the Shell is Motoko Kusanagi, a soldier of section 9 with dark and short hair and despite the human appearance, he is an artificial being. In Ghost in the Shell she will be repeatedly tested and will ask questions about her intelligence, her life or non-life and her existence. Certainly it becomes much more real when in reality they arrive cosplay on Motoko Kusanagi.

To represent it this time is Yuriko Tiger, an Italian girl known for her work as a model and youtuber and who talks about life in Japan on her channel. As a fan, she also lends herself to modeling fictitious characters such as Motoko Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell.

Based on the illustrations prepared by Ilya Kushinov for Ghost in the Shell: Sac_2045, Yuriko Tiger has presented three photos on her Instagram account that you can see below. What do you think of this Ghost in the Shell themed cosplay?