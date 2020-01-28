Entertainment

         'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' trailer: Motoko's story continues on Netflix with an animated 3D series

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Sure not even Masamune Shirow, creator of 'Ghost in the Shell', he hoped that his manga was going to continue generating new adaptations in 2020 when he created it more than 30 years ago. The new one to arrive will be the series 'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' which now presents its trailer.

The Netflix series will transport us to the year 2045 with global capitalism already collapsed. There we will follow Section 9, a Japanese elite unit that begins a series of clandestine cyber operations. What they didn't expect was the sudden appearance of a "post-human", a being of intelligence and incredible physical abilities.


Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki They have been in charge of directing an update of the story that has one of its main distinguishing features in three-dimensional animation. In its original version, Atsushi Nakanaka lends his voice to Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Takatsuka to Bato and Hirota Takaji to Togusa.

Poster and release date

The first season of 'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' will be divided into 12 episodes -the same as the second, already confirmed by Netflix- and its premiere is scheduled for this month of April. At the moment the exact day is unknown, but what we do have is a poster of the series that you can see below:

Shell

