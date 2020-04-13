Entertainment

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, the new promo video also sees the presence of Ultraman

April 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you probably know, Netflix is Production I.G. are officially collaborating for the creation of a new animated series dedicated to the franchise of Ghost in the Shell which has been able to arouse much interest among fans for its being entirely made in 3D, a very intriguing novelty for the brand.

Well, to advertise the series, the guys from Production I.G. they released a new trailer of their production which is characterized by a rather special guest star. We are in fact talking about Ultraman, which also on Netflix saw the arrival of another 3D series created by Tsuburaya Productions, an idea much appreciated by the public as both animated series act in some way as a new departure for their respective brands.

It is not the first time that we have seen similar collaborations with Netflix, small but nice ideas designed to advertise new products, while at the same time returning some names that have already been forgotten in the spotlight. The crossover trailer, which allows you to view some scenes of the animated work, also represented the perfect opportunity to reveal some new voice actor who will work on the project. In particular, the following names have been confirmed:

READ:  The Heroes of My Hero Academia invade the first cover of Action Comics
  • Kaiji Soze as John Smith
  • Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Otomo Teito
  • Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki
  • Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that to promote Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045, nice themed emojis have been released available on Twitter.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.