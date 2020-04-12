Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: special emojis available for use on Twitter

Share it:

Waiting for the arrival of Ghost in The Shell: Sac_2045, which will arrive on Netflix starting next April 23, the Twitter profile of the Japanese division has announced special hashtags that activate emojis of a Tachikoma, the small robots present in the Masamune Shirow narrative universe.

To access these cute smileys you only have to compose one of the following word sequences on your keyboard: # タ チ コ マ ("Tachikoma"), #tachikoma, # GhostInTheShellSAC_2045, and the Japanese title # 攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045.

The emojis are available from April 9th, and will remain active for a total period of three months. The Japanese Twitter profile of Netflix has also published the official Tachikoma artworks present in the next animated series, complete with technical specifications that define its internal structure.

Ghost in The Shell: SAC_2045 was announced in 2017 by Kodansha, the publisher who holds the rights to the paper work created by Masamune Shirow. The animated series will draw precisely from the narrative strand of the manga, packing the story into a total of 24 episodes divided into two narrative cours.

The first 12 will make up the first season and will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Higashi no Eden), and the second – coming up next year – will see Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed, Evangelion: Another Impact) at the direction.

Although the production aroused some interest given the caliber of the transposed work, the use of computer graphics sparked criticism from fans. For now it is useless to let go of definitive judgments, only a first trailer of the anime has been shown, we will postpone the evaluations at the time of release on the streaming platform.