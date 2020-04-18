Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Netflix shares new images before the debut

Share it:

In this historical phase that we are living due to the Coronavirus we are witnessing, day after day, numerous referrals of souls. Many shows that were due to debut in April or in general in this spring season have been blocked or postponed to a later date. But Netflix reassures about the conditions of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

The product scheduled for April 23, 2020 on Netflix in fact will not suffer any kind of delay and indeed has decided to present itself with four new images. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was therefore presented by the illustrations that you can see at the bottom, which portray four of the anime's thick characters in a futuristic style.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will arrive in less than seven days and has been completely realized in 3DCG. Taken from the work of Masamune Shirow, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will tell a new story for Kusanagi and Sector 9 over 24 episodes, divided into two portions of 12 each. The first will be the one that started on April 23, while there is no information on the arrival of the second part. In one of the last promos, in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Ultraman also appeared, another work that has become part of the Netflix catalog.