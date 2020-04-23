Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is now available on Netflix

Share it:

In the Coronavirus period, where the souls are sent back one after another, there is a platform that still manages to expand its contents. We are talking about Netflix, which in addition to announcing the arrival of ONE PIECE with the first sagas, has decided to debut Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

From today April 23 2020 is indeed Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 available on Netflix with the first twelve episodes that make up the first season of this anime made in 3DCG. The story is inspired by the Masamune Shirow manga and Netflix exclusive, with the production Production I.G., the collaboration of Sola Digital Arts for the 3DCG part and the direction of Kenji Kamiyama, while Ilya Kuvshinov took care of the character designs.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will then have a second season already in production and which will see Shinji Aramaki directing, with 12 further episodes that will complete the story designed for this ONA. In the near future, cybercrime is found in every corner of a society where technological advancement has led people to improve their minds with "cyber brains". The cyborg Motoko Kusanagi is in command of an anti-crime organization known as Public Security Section 9.