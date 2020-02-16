Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 ending has been published on Netflix

Share it:

After the 3DCG remake of Saint Seiya – The Knights of the Zodiac, which arrived on Netflix over the past year, a new anime prepared in computer graphics is about to arrive on the popular streaming platform. We are talking about Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, a project that will take us back to the sci-fi world of Ghost in the Shell.

A few weeks after the Ghost in the Shell debut: SAC_2045 in the catalog of Netflix, the Scotts Valley giant released a new video on February 13th through its official channels. This video, which you can also see at the top of the news, is a teaser that allows fans to listen to the closing theme song "Sustain ++", created by singer Mili.

The video is practically static, with the face of Motoko Kusanagi in the foreground, while on the left some strings are sketched in a programming language similar to Java. The notes of the song they help you immerse yourself in the cyberpunk context of the anime, while every now and then the various texts on the left change completely.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will debut in April, but there will be room for Anime Japan 2020 to be held in March for a preview. The anime will be divided into two sections of twelve episodes each that will make up the first season.