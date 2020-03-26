Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 debuts on April 23, posters and news on the Netflix anime

Share it:

Less than a month separates us from the debut of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, the new anime of Production I.G distributed by Netflix. But what exactly is this new anime review about? Let's find out all the details and take a look at the new official poster shared a few moments ago.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was first announced in 2017 by Kodansha, the Japanese publishing house that holds the rights to the manga, the American streaming giant Netflix and the animation studio Production I.G, already famous for the occasional use of 3DCG animation techniques.

The plot of the series is taken directly from the great work of Masaume Shirow, and will be told in a total of 24 episodes, divided into two seasons by one cour each. The first 12 episodes will make up season one and have been directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Higashi no Eden), while the second tranche, presumably distributed next year, will be directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed, Evangelion: Another Impact) and will write the final word on the Netflix series.

The first trailer of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 was released on January 27 and showed for the first time the design of the protagonist, voiced by the legendary Atsuko Tanaka. The PV has undergone several criticisms because of the animation style, definitely far from the preferences of anime fans. In this regard, at the bottom you can take a look at the brand new poster shared a few moments ago by Netflix Japan.