Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 coming soon on Netflix: trailer, staff and cast revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ghost in the Shell is one of Japan's most popular media franchises. Born in the late 80s with the Masamune Shirow manga, it then saw the story expand with anime, films and specials of various kinds. To these will be added Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 coming to Netflix in 2020 and of which trailers and other details have been revealed.

Announced by Netflix in October 2019, Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 is shown in a trailer lasting one and a half minutes that you can see at the top of the news that shows not only the work done by Production I.G. but also release date, cast and staff. Netflix will debut Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 worldwide simultaneously in April 2020.

With the new trailer, he revealed that in Japan for Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 there will be the original voice actors of the previous anime of the franchise. Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ohtsuka, Kōichi Yamadera, Yutaka Nakano, Toru Ohkawa, Takashi Onozuka, Tarô Yamaguchi and Sakiko Tamagawa will then return to give voice respectively to Motoko Kusanagi, Batou, Togusa, Ishikawa, Saito, Paz, Borma and the Tachikoma. Osamu Saka returns as Daisuke Aramaki from Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi will take care of the composition of the music, while the theme song that will also be the opening will be "Fly With Me" by Millennium Parade. Among the vocalists of the song there will be ermhoi, HIMI, Cota Mori and Kento Nagatsuka. More details on Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 will be unveiled at AnimeJapan 2020 in March. At the bottom you can also see the latest key visual distributed on the anime in 3DCG. What impressions do you have on the new anime of Netflix? Mamoru Oshii has already said his.