Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 coming soon, here are the first pictures

Ghost in the Shell is a very important franchise for the Japanese animation world. It is in fact a cult title born from a manga that then generated numerous sequels, spin-offs and adaptations, including a Hollywood one with Scarlett Johansson. Now Netflix wants to bring viewers the new anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

The streaming giant had previously announced to Ghost in the Shell fans the arrival of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 last year. After the trailer released a few weeks ago, an event was scheduled at AnimeJapan 2020 on 21 and 22 March which was to have shown other scenes from the series. With the cancellation of the event causes Coronavirus though, to Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 new images released online.

As you can see below, there are a total of five images distributed by Netflix. Thanks to these we can further test the work done on Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and most importantly, the type of 3DCG used. The scenes focus both on the close-ups of the characters and on the robots and sci-fi settings of the opera.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will debut on Netflix in April further details will be broadcast in a live streaming scheduled for March 21st with directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki.