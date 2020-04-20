Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 arriving on Netflix but work is already underway on season 2

Share it:

In a period of continuous stops, where every day announcements arrive on postponements of souls of various kinds, there are few new arrivals. And some of these arrive thanks to streaming platforms such as Netflix which will make its debut in a few days Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, new story from the Masamune Shirow Ghost in the Shell manga.

The new Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 images released last day seem not to have stopped Netflix from making further promotion to the title. In fact, a night comes unpublished trailer of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 that you can see at the top of the news, with Motoko involved in a mental battle.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will consist of 12 episodes, with the first season making its full debut on Netflix on April 23rd. But the horizon is already there production of the second season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. As previously anticipated, the full story will consist of 24 episodes and Netflix has reassured that the work will continue to the end.

Kenji Kamiyama is the director in charge of the first season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 while Production I.G. is the chosen study. With the second season, the direction of the show Netflix instead it will be entrusted to Shinji Aramaki.