Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045: a cringe scene from the series goes viral among fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ghost in the Shell, albeit between ups and downs, it remains one of the most appreciated franchises by passionate lovers of the Sci-Fi genre. A few days ago the narrative universe that sees the events of Major Motoko Kusanagi expanded through the distribution of the animated series Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 on Netflix.

The new anime in Ghost in the Shell has divided the fans on several points, one on all the full use of the CGI which many did not go down. The animations deemed not very fluid and the general expressionlessness of the characters were two of the most heated criticisms of the original adaptation Netflix. To mitigate the situation created on the web, he thought about it @EyePatchWolf, a famous content creator who shared one of the scenes on Twitter that made the series' animations more tragicomic.

The clip in question sees a completely naked man escape from Major Kusanagi and his agents through an unnatural succession of flips backwards on the hands, climbing the stairs, crossing a corridor, until they disappear into a room. Among his followers there are already those who are working to create a Gif that can become a viral meme. If in the near future we were to see our boards invaded by naked men doing somersaults, at least we would know who to turn to.

What do you think of this first animated season, had you noticed this precise scene? If you are interested here you can find our first impressions of Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045.