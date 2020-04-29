Entertainment

Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045: a cringe scene from the series goes viral among fans

April 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Ghost in the Shell, albeit between ups and downs, it remains one of the most appreciated franchises by passionate lovers of the Sci-Fi genre. A few days ago the narrative universe that sees the events of Major Motoko Kusanagi expanded through the distribution of the animated series Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 on Netflix.

The new anime in Ghost in the Shell has divided the fans on several points, one on all the full use of the CGI which many did not go down. The animations deemed not very fluid and the general expressionlessness of the characters were two of the most heated criticisms of the original adaptation Netflix. To mitigate the situation created on the web, he thought about it @EyePatchWolf, a famous content creator who shared one of the scenes on Twitter that made the series' animations more tragicomic.

The clip in question sees a completely naked man escape from Major Kusanagi and his agents through an unnatural succession of flips backwards on the hands, climbing the stairs, crossing a corridor, until they disappear into a room. Among his followers there are already those who are working to create a Gif that can become a viral meme. If in the near future we were to see our boards invaded by naked men doing somersaults, at least we would know who to turn to.

READ:  Avengers Endgame: James Gunn reveals Star-Lord's great weakness upon returning to Earth

What do you think of this first animated season, had you noticed this precise scene? If you are interested here you can find our first impressions of Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.