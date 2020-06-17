Ghost in the Shell 2 Innocence: review of the film by Mamoru Oshii

Share it:

The one of Ghost in the Shell it is undoubtedly one of the sagas cyberpunk most famous of Japanese entertainment, if not the most famous of all. Born from the pen and the drawings of the mangaka Masamune Shirow in 1989, over the years the brand has evolved and expanded becoming a rich, complex and fascinating franchise, declining in a different way: the paper works, precisely, the films of Mamoru Oshii and finally the animated series Stand Alone Complex (which saw its last iteration in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045) e Arise.

This month the second of the two films by Mamoru Oshii that brought the creation of Shirow to world fame arrives on Amazon Prime Video. We are talking about Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, released at home in 2004 and landed in Italian theaters in 2006, distributed by Eagle Pictures, with the subtitle The cyborg attack. Here is our review of what is most likely the work most cryptic and stratified of the whole saga.

Murder robots and a strange couple

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence it is based on the sixth chapter of Shirow's original manga, entitled Robot Rondo, of which he draws only the starting point. We are in 2032, three years after the events of the first film. Despite the absence of the Major Motoko Kusanagi (linked to the conclusive events of the previous film, which we do not reveal to you), the famous one Section 9 of Public Security is still operational under the guidance of the shrewd Aramaki. The protagonist Batou, with his body now almost entirely full of mechanical couplings, now works in pairs with the recruit Togusa, the most "human" member of the team and devoted father of the family. In this context, a series of murders by the so-called Ginoidi, girls-looking androids used as a sexual tool, is causing havoc and much concern in society. These androids, designed to be attractive to customers, after making the heinous gesture voluntarily tamper with the memory, in a process similar to self-destruction. Suspecting that there are terrorist purposes behind these events, Section 9 is involved, and Batou and Togusa will find themselves grappling with an investigation that will bring to light the shady dealings and misdeeds of the Locus Solus, the multinational producer of Ginoids.

A philosophical and existentialist noir

Based on these premises, which certainly do not shine for originality in the cyberpunk genre production, Mamoru Oshii immediately demonstrates that he does not want to lie on his laurels after the glories of the first film.

Almost ten years later, the director packs a quite different film in rhythm and tones compared to its predecessor but perfectly complementary to the latter, a natural evolution of the topics dealt with which sees the passing of the baton from the beautiful and fascinating Motoko to the equally charismatic and rocky Batou.

Ghost in the Shell 2: Attack of the Cyborgs is a classic thriller / detective story that certainly does not have its strength in the plot: the development of the events is quite linear and devoid of elaborate twists, if not in the final bars. However, as is traditional in the director's work, what makes the film special is how all this is told to us.

innocence it is in fact a noir with an extremely dilated rhythm, full of long silences and fixed shots that denote great taste and refinement by the author, where the action is reduced to the minimum except for the final showdown. Oshii once again makes himself a subject of others and on this occasion indulges himself by filling the dialogues of quotes to the thoughts of characters and philosophers illustrious such as Confucius, Milton, Descartes, Shelley and Raymond Roussel.

The result is a deeply philosophical and existentialist film, which reflects on themes such as the man-machine relationship, the nature of the soul, the distinction between reality and imagination. Ghost in the Shell 2: Attack of the Cyborgs it is not a simple vision, to be dealt with in a passive way (for example during a relaxing evening): if you are not prepared, the duration of the film – which is around an hour and forty minutes – could appear much longer than the real one.

And if it is true that some sequences could in fact represent an unnecessary mannerism, a pure exercise of style for its own sake, it is equally true that it is all consistent with the underlying message and that this narrative structure contributes decisively to the charm of the work, making it work on multiple levels. As a simple investigative thriller and as a profound reflection on the increasing influence of technology in human life and its consequences.

A great visual show

Always a fundamental element of the productions of Mamoru Oshii and of the various iterations of this saga, the technical sector of Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence it travels on very high levels and shows that it has aged very well despite almost fifteen years since its release.

In a perfect symbiosis with the slow and dilated narrative, the visual aspect of the film is still today a small masterpiece of power and staging, where extremely detailed backgrounds alternate with the studio's drawings and animations Production I.G., at the heart of all the animated iterations of the franchise (here in co-production with Studio Ghibli), which shine in the few but spectacular action scenes, such as the attack suffered by Batou in the market. An equally happy fate has not fallen to the CGI of the film, used fairly sustainably for the realization of numerous elements (especially in motion) of the background. Not much appreciated at the time of its release, the three-dimensional graphics of Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence appears dated and cloying, especially in a period where more and more Japanese animated productions have put, and are showing, a CGI of quality equal, if not superior, to that of the American giants (we think of Captain Harlock, Gantz: O and Lupine III The First). Despite this, the famous parade sequence which took more than a year of processing to study still retains its impact.

Even the soundtrack retains all its power. Composed of a highly inspired Kenji Kawai, the music of the film is hypnotic and dreamlike, just like in the predecessor, and they go perfectly with the direction choices of Mamoru Oshii.

In addition to telling much more than dialogues and exchanges of jokes do, they contribute decisively to the fascinating and at the same time disturbing atmosphere of the film. Excellent Italian dubbing, who sees Alessandro Rossi in the role of Batou and Riccardo Rossi in those of Togusa, but if the presence of the subtitles is not a nuisance for you we recommend viewing with the original Japanese track, clearly superior.