Ghali, the new DNA album and the love song come out

On February 20, the new album of Ghali, DNA, on which the hype had been mounting for some time, accomplices the single Boogieman feat. Psalm and the participation of the trapper a Sanremo 2020, where he had presented Good Times as a piece of the tracklist preview. With his second album Ghali Amdouni, 27 years old and a successful career born from Youtube, has decided to collect 15 songs that could represent the DNA of an artist with a heart divided between Italy, Milan, Tunisia, outskirts of cities, glittering stages, love for mom, for fashion, for the model Mariacarla Boscono.

We in the editorial team are already crazy about it (ask our Michela Fiorentino Capoferri what she thinks of it) and now we will tell you something more about this album, which will be your addiction by ears for at least next month. After this minimum time, we update.

Just to give you some juicy anecdote that will give you an intro, know that Ghali in recent days was around Milan, during Fashion Week, to promote the disc, in its own way. He directed the traffic at an intersection as only a policeman (perhaps) would be able to do. You begin to love it already here and then continue as soon as you put on headphones.

Ghali in Sanremo 2020 that made us crazy with his mind fact falling from the stairs (a thought of solidarity with the stuntman). Getty Images

Ghali, the new DNA album and the love song dedicated to Mariacarla Boscono (?) …

… to fly to Barcelona too (with the right text)

TO Mariacarla Boscono Ghali for the first time it seems he has dedicated one love song, Barcelona, text that talks about her relationship, but in the most intimate folds, those that reveal themselves in a little quarrel before taking off, those that you intercept while you open your heart and she opens a mini bar, those while making love and you feel like the luckiest man in the world.

As usual, Ghali is one who on texts it must be directed like a straight chest that reaches the heart, without too many twists. He tells things in the simplicity in which they present themselves, without censoring good or bad moments, because then a relationship is made of that: emotional ups and downs that do not let breath or fly. And, indeed, when these verses of Barcelona, the meaning returns:

You lie when you tell me it's all right now

Stop smoking

We come out of it destroyed, covered with insults

Say hello to Gucci, I'll hold you and then run away

I hold you and then escape

Barcelona

The last time I saw you was there

For the rest, Ghali in the text of Barcelona does exactly what has been proposed in the entire DNA album: telling who he is, without being afraid of contrasts and a life that is divided between the cigarette with friends in the neighborhood and a more sparkling life alongside those born under the sign of Virgo (Ed. Mariacarla Boscono makes the birthday on September 20, zodiac sign Virgo, of course).

Don't say "all right", I know you

In the neighborhood I'm the same kid

You say that I smoke with friends, I do hard and cool

The detachment of age, I have never felt

I open the doors of my heart, you open the mini bar

Hey, when I look at you, you disarm me

How lucky you are to love me

And you are a virgin to the stars

And when we do it, it's as if you come back



All this makes you fly, because of phrases trite and withdrawn in love, with even an aura of brisk rhetoric, we already have enough. Calcutta has long taught us that everyday life has its own dignity, all to show off. Especially when it comes to feelings. And Ghali knows it well, since he mentioned the singer of Frosinone in an interview about a song in which the blockbuster appeared in a verse.

BarcelonaHowever, for us it is only the beginning to go ahead and tell you more about Ghali DNA.

Ghali, DNA, the album chock full of featuring high rate pop



With DNA Ghali he has broadened the horizons of his crew, from which he has always been surrounded from the beginning. The songs that make up the tracklist they are all collaborations with other artists or with manufacturers, old foxes of the recording studios, which bring the pop share of the disc to very high levels and which tell one of the (many) souls of Ghali. Most of the songs, for example, are produced by Michele Canova, one who has collaborated with Tiziano Ferro, Elodie, Marco Mengoni and, most recently, is behind Music (and the rest disappears) by Elettra Lamborghini. So, just to make you understand on what levels we stand. In addition to him there are Mace, Mamakass, Merk & Kremont, AVA, Sick Luke, Zef and Venerus.

On featuring Ghali has indulged: in addition to Psalm in boogieman, are present Soolking, the Algerian rapper who appears in the passage Jennifer, MrEazi, Nigerian manufacturer for Combo and for Marymango tha Supreme, the purple devil that with NO14, fuck 3X and everything else takes you to surreal orbits, especially when you try to understand what it says in the texts.

Ghali for the DNA tour will only do 3 dates a Milan, at the Fabrique, on 8, 9 and 10 May. This is also part of his project, because, just as he has been moving around Italy and Europe so far, now he would like others to get to know his DNA of places, which has Milan as its center and heart button.

Ghali, the new DNA album: the cover. Courtesy Photo

Ghali, the DNA tracklist

DNA, and the title also says it, is the Ghali story, because there is an eye towards what has been and its past, with songs that speak of the difficult relationship with the father (like Flashback), and what it is today, with its dreams, its music, its love to be in Good Times.

Down X Earth boogieman DNA Good Times Jennifer 22:22 Fast food Marymango Flashback Combo Extasy Barcelona Right Heart Scooby Failed

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE