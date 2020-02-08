Ghali, the funniest curiosities about the guest in Sanremo 2020

Ghali has recently published his single boogieman feat. Psalm, on February 20 his second album DNA and Friday 7 February is guest to Sanremo 2020. For the occasion we have decided to go beyond the usual 'who is it', to reveal some tasty curiosity. Objective: to talk about the funniest side of the artist, who has crossed borders in many senses and has been defined by The Atlantic like the one who "in a short time went from darkness to ubiquity". We have chosen to discuss his most cazzara soul because we know well that on other data you are already well informed. So let's start from a general alignment, so as not to lose pieces and to make a summary of the story, as happens with the teasers of the TV series when the second season starts and there is a risk that you will forget the first.
Ghali, his biography, which you then know by heart if you listen to his songs
Ghali (Amdouni) is 25 years old, was born in Baggio, one of the peripheral and worst placed neighborhoods in Milan, has "a father in his cell", his mom won the battle against a tumor and perfectly remembers his father's gun behind the vase near the elevator when he was a child. This is the history of the Tunisian-born Italian trapper which was told right away, by himself and his songs. Behind his success, which began almost quietly and then grind millions of streams and views on Youtube, there was the strength of his music, the clarity of his words, the adherence to his experience. But not only.
In the lyrics of his songs, the mixture of Tunisian, Moroccan, French and Italian has made Ghali speak as of a poet of our time, who opens a window on immigration in a country that cannot really make peace on the subject. Zandria Robinson, a sociologist at Rhodes College specializing in pop culture, defined her as "pop effervescence and exuberance that breaks through a political moment like today and encourages a sort of response against the racism and the xenophobia"Ghali of politics, understood as that represented by parties and bureaucracies, has always kept away, but this has not meant not expressing his opinions on what he sees every day, on how he grew up and on how he sees the place where He was born in Dear Italy He says ♪When they say to me, 'Go home!' Oh eh oh, I answer: 'I'm already here'♫. To say.
The idea that Ghali has a dark (not too dark) side big cock, in the face of all this data, may not touch you, but we are here for this: to tell you that he too is a funny guy and has shown it on several occasions . We collected the evidence, with lots of references, and in the end you too will look at it with different (in love) eyes.
Ghali and his Zen life philosophy (in his funny side)
The story of "When everything falls apart, you roll too"
Let's start with his songs, because with that especially Ghali expresses himself, given that interviews and speeches have never put him at ease. Although the trapper had a not too easy life from the beginning, when he slept on the carpets and ate cooked food on camping stoves, he kept a very Zen philosophy to deal with the various 💩 💩 💩 that can happen to you. In the song Vida says "When everything falls apart, it rolls too", which is a good way to invite you to learn how to handle the situation, instead of complaining in a sterile way.
The (bad) story of the bouncers who bounced him
In an interview with Rolling Stone Italy of 2017 Ghali told of when he tried to go to the disco but the bouncer interrupted the party before it even began, with the typical rebound in style, maybe even just for how he was dressed. He said it's something that always made him gnaw a lot. And we cannot disagree with him. However, it doesn't matter now: he does the disco parties directly. LOL.
