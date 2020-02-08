Ghali, the funniest curiosities about the guest in Sanremo 2020

Share it:

Ghali has recently published his single boogieman feat. Psalm, on February 20 his second album DNA and Friday 7 February is guest to Sanremo 2020. For the occasion we have decided to go beyond the usual 'who is it', to reveal some tasty curiosity. Objective: to talk about the funniest side of the artist, who has crossed borders in many senses and has been defined by The Atlantic like the one who "in a short time went from darkness to ubiquity". We have chosen to discuss his most cazzara soul because we know well that on other data you are already well informed. So let's start from a general alignment, so as not to lose pieces and to make a summary of the story, as happens with the teasers of the TV series when the second season starts and there is a risk that you will forget the first.

Ghali, his biography, which you then know by heart if you listen to his songs

Ghali (Amdouni) is 25 years old, was born in Baggio, one of the peripheral and worst placed neighborhoods in Milan, has "a father in his cell", his mom won the battle against a tumor and perfectly remembers his father's gun behind the vase near the elevator when he was a child. This is the history of the Tunisian-born Italian trapper which was told right away, by himself and his songs. Behind his success, which began almost quietly and then grind millions of streams and views on Youtube, there was the strength of his music, the clarity of his words, the adherence to his experience. But not only.

In the lyrics of his songs, the mixture of Tunisian, Moroccan, French and Italian has made Ghali speak as of a poet of our time, who opens a window on immigration in a country that cannot really make peace on the subject. Zandria Robinson, a sociologist at Rhodes College specializing in pop culture, defined her as "pop effervescence and exuberance that breaks through a political moment like today and encourages a sort of response against the racism and the xenophobia"Ghali of politics, understood as that represented by parties and bureaucracies, has always kept away, but this has not meant not expressing his opinions on what he sees every day, on how he grew up and on how he sees the place where He was born in Dear Italy He says ♪When they say to me, 'Go home!' Oh eh oh, I answer: 'I'm already here'♫. To say.

The idea that Ghali has a dark (not too dark) side big cock, in the face of all this data, may not touch you, but we are here for this: to tell you that he too is a funny guy and has shown it on several occasions . We collected the evidence, with lots of references, and in the end you too will look at it with different (in love) eyes.

Ghali and his Zen life philosophy (in his funny side)

The story of "When everything falls apart, you roll too"

Let's start with his songs, because with that especially Ghali expresses himself, given that interviews and speeches have never put him at ease. Although the trapper had a not too easy life from the beginning, when he slept on the carpets and ate cooked food on camping stoves, he kept a very Zen philosophy to deal with the various 💩 💩 💩 that can happen to you. In the song Vida says "When everything falls apart, it rolls too", which is a good way to invite you to learn how to handle the situation, instead of complaining in a sterile way.

The (bad) story of the bouncers who bounced him

In an interview with Rolling Stone Italy of 2017 Ghali told of when he tried to go to the disco but the bouncer interrupted the party before it even began, with the typical rebound in style, maybe even just for how he was dressed. He said it's something that always made him gnaw a lot. And we cannot disagree with him. However, it doesn't matter now: he does the disco parties directly. LOL.

Ghali at the Palapartenope in Naples for a concert in 2018. Tour: From the Palazzo to the Palazzetti. Getty Images The story of him not self-censoring and finding the best way to do it okok, Lullaby it is like Ghali's manifest song, in which he told his story, in these verses "I came out of the slime, from a stable to a star, son of a janitor, with dad in a cell". It must be added, however, that he also enjoyed disguising himself, behind a phrase apparently of culinary taste ♪Good taste of mango, mango ♫, a reference to the ganja. In this regard, always in the interview with Rolling Stone Italy of 2017, said "I never censor myself, I only find the best way to say it." Ghali = our guru in life. We should learn from him when we need to ask for something, get it and find the right words to do it. READ: Wayne Brady will be Gravedigger in the third season of Black Lightning Ghali and his inspirations (in his funny side) The contact points with Laura Pausini and Umberto Tozzi Ghali has always said that he does not love people who complain and in this regard there is a funny schetch by the artist with Alessandro Cattelan in an episode of EPCC Cattelan. The couple makes a duet in which he lists all the things that can bother, from the smart car sharing that are deposited in the pits and you cannot pick them up, to the handkerchiefs you leave in your jeans when you run the washing machine (and then they are dots everywhere) , up to the trolleys that are boarded on the plane because there is no longer a place in the parcel shelf. At a certain point Ghali raises the question "The problems are others. Indeed, the problems are THE others". There the connection is automatic with the song by Laura Pausini Strange loves and that of Umberto Tozzi, We are the others. It makes everyone laugh a lot and there is a lot of truth. The points of contact with Calcutta Always in Lullaby there is a verse in which Ghali evokes the Blockbuster shop, where he went to retrieve video games. So says ♪I hope the Ghostbusters don't go away / How much I miss the Blockbuster♫. In an interview with International of 2019 Ghali explained that that visual reference is all Calcutta's fault (hey, Calcutta, are you listening?), because, only after he began to hear the Latina singer, did the light of nostalgia turn on in him. Moreover, it is a stylistic code of Calcutta has been clear for some time. Now we have longed for What am I missing?. Ops. The contact points with Drake There are those for Happy Days he evoked Drake as a reference to the sounds that Ghali uses in the song. There is certainly something in common, and it is used to make your eyes blink: the trapper called for the video the dancers that the rapper used in his video One Dance. Thanks Ghali, thanks! Ghali and his passions (in his funny side) The penchant for video games Ghali has always talked about his passion for video games, see also the reference in Lullaby. In 2017 he became the testimonial of the UbiSoft game Assassin's Creed Origins which in that chapter was set in Egypt. That he was chosen was not a coincidence, given his Tunisian origins. The penchant for desert sands Listening to his songs, watching his videos and reading the interviews he has released over the years, we have the feeling that Ghali has a passion for desert sands. The first test is the video of Wily Wily, which was filmed in Jordan. The second are the words he used when Roberto Saviano in 2017 interviewed him and asked him what his mom represented for him: "Actually she did everything for me. Everything. I can't explain you, but I have an image. I in the desert storm and my mother stands in front to defend me from the sand." Nice to see this same funny side of Ghali to Sanremo 2020, as in his new DNA album. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

Web Editor

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, I write about pop culture, music, celeb and lifestyle.

