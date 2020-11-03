Getter Robo Arc: new anime for Go Nagai’s robot

A promotional video has been published on the Bandai SPIRITS YouTube channel announcing the animated transposition of the latest series of the Getter Robo saga: Getter Robo Arc. Let’s go take a look.

Directed by Jun Kawagoe, who had already worked on the miniseries Change! Shin Getter Robo – The Last Day of the World with us in Italy for Yamato Video, and the animations of the studio Bee Media, the last act in the saga of Go Nagai will be transposed into souls. On the Bandai SPIRITS YouTube channel we can get a taste of the work through a first promotional video which shows us some of the mechas from the series.

Getter Robo was initially made by Toei Animation on the subject of Go Naga. The latter in the same year, with the collaboration of Ken Ishikawa I make the manga. The series soon became famous for one of the mechanics that in the future will become one of the most recurrent in the animation of the robotic sci-fi genre, the so-called mecha genre, or the ability of the robots protagonists of the saga to compose and transform themselves.

Getter Robo Arc was born from the manga of the same name published in 2002 and remained unfinished due to the death of Ken Ishikawa, but this new adaptation, whose release is scheduled for Summer 2021, will have the story completed directly by the master Go Nagai.

Also of the Getter Robo saga I also point out Getter Robot Devolution brought to Italy by J-POP.