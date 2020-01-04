Getafe – Real Madrid, live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Getafe: Soria; Damián, Djené, Cabrera, Nyom; Jason or Portillo, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Jaime Mata and Ángel.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Isco; Bale and Benzema.

Referee: Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee).

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Where to watch the game

The encounter between the Getafe and the Real Madrid It can be seen live on television through the Movistar LaLiga channel from 4:00 p.m. You can also watch the broadcast of Sports Carousel through its channels on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The Getafe preview – Real Madrid

Real Madrid defies its lack of hit in the beginning of 2020 with a demanding derby in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum, before a Getafe who only lost at home in the League against Barcelona and who tests the Madrid players, who closed the year with three draws and set the Spanish Super Cup.

The good dynamics in which Real Madrid entered Zinedine Zidane It was truncated in the last meetings of 2019. Three consecutive draws, the last two without a goal, reduced the euphoria for good football with triumphs that began to star. Getafe is the starting point of a year that should make forget the previous one, convulse with three technicians and without titles to put to the mouth.

The start is associated with the requirement. In the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez expects a difficult team to defeat that stepped on Champions League after a good comeback in the standings. It will be a test for the new Super Cup from Spain, in Saudi Arabia, for a Real Madrid without its star Eden Hazard.

The Belgian is still down in January and Zidane is expected to cheat back to Gareth Bale looking for solutions at 180 minutes of play without a goal. The positive is that it did not fit, in the Camp Nou classic or in front of the Athletic Club, a point that is examined in Getafe without the presence of the boss behind. Captain Sergio Ramos must meet the penalty match for card accumulation. The Brazilian Militao will be chosen to occupy his place, with Ferland Mendy on the left side while Marcelo regains physical tone.

Recover Zidane to Casemiro in the middle center, which allows him to give more travel to his revelation player, Fede Valverde. Everything points to a new substitution of Luka Modric, with the figure of Isco Alarcón at eleven if the coach bets on four midfielders or the entry of a Brazilian, Rodrygo or Vinicius, if he plays with an offensive trident.

For its part, the Getafe He will try to end a seven-year streak without winning over Real Madrid to regain the path of victory in the League and return to fight for the fourth place that Atlético de Madrid owns. It was his until he fell in Villarreal (1-0), in a game that came down from the cloud and ended with a streak of eight official matches without knowing defeat.

The best year in the history of the club chaired by Ángel Torres ended with that bad taste and 2020 want to start it big, winning Real Madrid and demonstrating that they can beat one of the greats. Getafe does not win the white team in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum since the course 2012/13, when the Portuguese José Mourinho was on the white bench and lost 2-1 by the goals of Juan Valera and Abdel Barrada.

Since then, Getafe accumulates four losses and one draw, that of last season in a goalless game. Now, in a historic year, I live in three competitions and at a high level, he wants to give the bell again. To do this, Bordalás will have to deal with two possible casualties, one of them important. A gastroenteritis could leave out Jason Remeseiro, one of his fixed ones. If you do not arrive on time, Francisco Portillo has options to occupy his place in the center of the field.

In addition, the Brazilian Robert Kenedy, one of his revulsives to revolutionize the second parts, has not recovered one hundred percent of some physical discomfort and could join the low insured by sanction of the Uruguayan Mathías Olivera and the injured Filip Majnolovic and Markel Bergara, who could announce his farewell of football in the next dates.

The rest of the eleven, if there are no surprises, will be the usual Getafe in the League with a new fight in the lead to get two of the three positions at stake: Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina and Ángel Rodríguez They fight not to sit on the bench.