Get to know in depth the cast of actors and actresses of the 'reboot' of 'Gossip Girl'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 'reboot' from 'Gossip Girl' It is just around the corner, do you already know the actors who will participate in it?

from It is just around the corner, do you already know the actors who will participate in it? It will be broadcast in HBO Max, but there is still no official release date.

'Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite … And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell. You know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl '.

Have you read this in the right tone? If so, it is because you saw the best series of the 2010s in its original version (was it the first one you saw like this?) And surely, after knowing that there would be a 'reboot', you got really excited.

You are not alone, you are part of a community that wanted to be Serena, dress like Blair and swing in the arms of Dan, Chuck and Nate. Normal, those aspirational lives that made us disconnect from our real routine penetrated us strongly, and they came to us at that time when the 'blogs' were read, having Blackberry was very 'cool' and if you did not 'tweet' on Twitter, you were nobody.

Now, with the arrival of the 'reboot', of which we are getting to know more and more, we had to know who the protagonists would be, and it has been HBO Max Who has revealed this information: do you want to discover who they are?

The cast of the new ‘Gossip Girl’

TAVI GEVINSON

The 'influencer' and founder of Rookie magazine is one of the new additions that we have been aware of. She is 23 years old and, if you remember her, when she was a teenager she had a blog ('Style Rookie') and was invited to the 'front rows' of fashion catwalks.

Tavi has trained as an actress and has appeared in several titles in which you have been able to see her ('Scream Queens' is one of them).

THOMAS DOHERTY

Yes, we've all thought the same thing: he looks a lot like Chuck. He is 24 years old and Scottish. He is an actor and has already made his 'little steps' (related, above all, to the Disney Channel), but we predict that this will be the one that will launch him to worldwide fame.

ADAM CHANLER-BERAT

This New Yorker is 33 years old, is a well-known actor in theater and has participated in great works like 'Amélie' and 'Peter and the Starcatcher'. On Instagram he is an activist and a huge fan of Spain!

ZION MORENO

She is a model and actress born in Texas, and has appeared in the series 'Claws', among other small roles. Like his partner Thomas, this is one of the most visible will bring him.

EMILY ALYN LIND



We learned that this 19-year-old actress (daughter of – also – actress Barbara Alyn Woods, from 'One Tree Hill'), would be one of the leading actresses thanks to a 'post' on her own Instagram. Her acting experience is extensive (she participated, among other series, in 'Revenge') and we know that her character in 'Gossip Girl' will be called Audrey.

WHITNEY PEAK

Although her career is not very extensive, this girl born in Uganda is 17 years old and has worked as an actress (sound familiar to having seen her in 'Sabrina'?). She is also a dancer.

JASON GOTAY

He is 30 years old and, like Adam, is a very well-regarded actor on Broadway, as his career has developed in the theater in a remarkable way. The New Yorker has participated in works like 'Spider-Man' and 'Peter Pan'.

ELI BROWN

If you hit 'play' in that video, it probably reminds you of someone … Yeah, he looks like Dan. This 19-year-old actor participated in 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' and has a couple of film related projects coming soon. He also sings, so he might as well play that role (cliche) in the 'reboot', guitar by …

JOHNATHAN FERNANDEZ

He is a consolidated actor in the field of comedy and has developed roles in series such as 'Girls' and 'Younger'. He is from Brooklyn (New York) and is 46 years old.

For now, this is all the information we have, we will be watching Upper East Siders! XOXO, Gossip Girl.