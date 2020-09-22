Get the right armor with Knights of the Zodiac condoms

The Japanese care about protection campaigns. In fact, there are several souls that push in this direction by also providing themed products as happened with Sailor Moon condoms. There is currently no group of products inspired by The Zodiac Knights, but a French fan has decided to make up for this lack.

Aloyse Bay has published a fake packaging dedicated to condoms from The Knights of the Zodiac. Inspired by the five main knights – Pegasus, Crystal, Sirio, Andromeda and Phoenix – he created five different models of condoms, each with its own characteristics.

As we can see from the pictures in the post below, Seiya is the promoter of an XXXL condom, Crystal instead of a refreshing condom like diamond dust, Andromeda instead ensures absolute protection, Ikki will make you feel a powerful heat like the flames of the phoenix, finally Sirio will protect with the shield and make you feel the fury of the dragon.

From now on i fans of The Knights of the Zodiac will be able to burn their cosmos even in bed, hoping that the proposal will be picked up by Bandai and Toei in Japan. Meanwhile, condom use campaigns continue in Japan using well-known brands such as Pokémon and Dragon Ball.