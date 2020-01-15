Get the fun Headsnatchers for PC for free for free

Share it:

Headsnatchers, the colorful and crazy action video game and competitive cutting platforms of IguanaBee Y Iceberg Interactive, is fully available free for Steam through Humble Bundle, all this through a promotion only valid during this weekend for which we can make such a fun multiplayer bet without spending a euro and add it to our digital library forever.

Get him and keep him forever

Thus, Headsnatchers proposes to take part in crazy clashes in a competitive key, either in local or online mode, for up to four simultaneous players. All with a single objective: to achieve take off the head from the body of our rivals through up to 25 interactive scenarios full of traps and surprises, while in turn we meet certain objectives.

And it is that the fun is more than assured thanks to a series of missions, to each one more crazy and implausible; among them, snatch the heads of opponents to score goals, score them in baskets or knock down bowling, among many other crazy things. All this through a graphic section more than nice and a truly unique staging.

To do this we just have to access the official website of the video game at Humble Bundle and claim a download code valid for Steam, accepting the Newletters of the platform to receive the code in our email, all this before 19:00 hours in peninsular hours of next Sunday, January 12, 2020, at which time the game will return to its usual price. Needless to say, once added to our Steam digital library, it will be ours forever.

Headsnatchers It is available both in PC like in Nintendo Switch. “Catch those heads! And then use them to bowling! Do kill with them! Throw them out of the toilet! There are a total of 25 ridiculous levels, each with its own dangers, weapons and ways to humiliate your friends. ”

Source | Humble Bundle